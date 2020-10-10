South Africa’s Fauna and Flora are World-famous

Share it!

The diversity in our landscape as well as our wildlife is what makes our country such an interesting holiday destination. International, regional and local guests are enticed by our wildlife. While on safari, the Big 5 is arguably the most famous sight first-time safari goers want to encounter. Once these animals have been checked off, attention spans may fizzle out for novice bush visitors. While the Big 5 are very interesting, there are certain members of this animal ‘community’ that are legendary for their antics. From the escape artist that is Sylvester the lion, to Amarula the great. Here is a list of South Africa’s most legendary animals that are not just the Big 5.

SOURCE: GETAWAY