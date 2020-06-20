Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

South Africa’s First Black Miss Universe Uses Platform to Fight Racism

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

One of very few black women to have worn the crown as Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, always intended to use her platform to speak out against racism. Although the pandemic has curtailed her public appearances, she has been a vocal presence at Black Lives Matter protests in New York and has used her tremendous social media following to get out the message. 

SOURCE: IOL

More Articles

1 min read

The Art Movement Bringing Fun and Frivolity to Portrayals of Africa

6 mins ago
1 min read

Mean and Green, With a Splash (or More) of Ankara Print

8 mins ago
1 min read

Reading for the End of the World

11 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South Africa’s First Black Miss Universe Uses Platform to Fight Racism

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Art Movement Bringing Fun and Frivolity to Portrayals of Africa

6 mins ago
1 min read

Mean and Green, With a Splash (or More) of Ankara Print

8 mins ago
1 min read

Reading for the End of the World

11 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today