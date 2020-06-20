South Africa’s First Black Miss Universe Uses Platform to Fight Racism

One of very few black women to have worn the crown as Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, always intended to use her platform to speak out against racism. Although the pandemic has curtailed her public appearances, she has been a vocal presence at Black Lives Matter protests in New York and has used her tremendous social media following to get out the message.
