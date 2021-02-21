Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

South Africa’s Groundbreaking New Public-private Fund for Black-owned Tourism Projects

24 mins ago 1 min read

In a bold move that has startled its tourism industry, which continues to reel from Covid’s impact, South Africa’s government this month opened an $82 million “Tourism Equity Fund” to provide capital — through a combination of debt finance, concessional loans and grants — to qualifying new or existing tourism and hospitality projects that are at least 51 percent Black South African-owned and controlled. Spearheaded by South Africa’s Department of Tourism, in collaboration with the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA), this public-private fund is the first of its kind in South Africa — and possibly at a global level — in that it is expressly intended to diversify the country’s tourism industry, which is predominantly white-owned and operated, by opening the door to ownership and equity for South African entrepreneurs of color of varying socioeconomic backgrounds, including women and youth.

SOURCE: SKIFT

More Articles

1 min read

Celebrate Your Milestones with this Trip

25 mins ago
1 min read

Collective Dreams and Women’s Voices at the New York African Film Festival

26 mins ago
1 min read

Imolo Mbue Has Been Working Toward This Moment

27 mins ago
1 min read

New Subscription Box Brings African Textiles into Your Closet

28 mins ago
1 min read

Reaching African Audiences in Their Mother Tongue: One Film’s Ongoing Legacy

29 mins ago
1 min read

Spotlight: Sensuality Meets Acceptance in Zandile Tshabalala’s Self-Portraits

30 mins ago
1 min read

The Launch of the Africa Startup Initiative Program Accelerator

1 day ago
1 min read

How a Pandemic Shifted Africa’s Motorcycle Taxi Services

1 day ago
1 min read

Deloitte Agrees to Support Steinhoff’s Proposed Global Settlement Plan

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South Africa’s Groundbreaking New Public-private Fund for Black-owned Tourism Projects

24 mins ago
1 min read

Celebrate Your Milestones with this Trip

25 mins ago
1 min read

Collective Dreams and Women’s Voices at the New York African Film Festival

26 mins ago
1 min read

Imolo Mbue Has Been Working Toward This Moment

27 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: