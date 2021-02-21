South Africa’s Groundbreaking New Public-private Fund for Black-owned Tourism Projects

In a bold move that has startled its tourism industry, which continues to reel from Covid’s impact, South Africa’s government this month opened an $82 million “Tourism Equity Fund” to provide capital — through a combination of debt finance, concessional loans and grants — to qualifying new or existing tourism and hospitality projects that are at least 51 percent Black South African-owned and controlled. Spearheaded by South Africa’s Department of Tourism, in collaboration with the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA), this public-private fund is the first of its kind in South Africa — and possibly at a global level — in that it is expressly intended to diversify the country’s tourism industry, which is predominantly white-owned and operated, by opening the door to ownership and equity for South African entrepreneurs of color of varying socioeconomic backgrounds, including women and youth.
SOURCE: SKIFT
More Articles
Celebrate Your Milestones with this Trip
Collective Dreams and Women’s Voices at the New York African Film Festival
Imolo Mbue Has Been Working Toward This Moment
New Subscription Box Brings African Textiles into Your Closet
Reaching African Audiences in Their Mother Tongue: One Film’s Ongoing Legacy
Spotlight: Sensuality Meets Acceptance in Zandile Tshabalala’s Self-Portraits
The Launch of the Africa Startup Initiative Program Accelerator
How a Pandemic Shifted Africa’s Motorcycle Taxi Services
Deloitte Agrees to Support Steinhoff’s Proposed Global Settlement Plan