South Sudan is Looking for Alternative Ways to Kickstart the Economy

Years of a vicious civil war have taken their toll on the country. Oil production is not what it used to be, in the Equatoria region, some farmers say coffee is the answer. But they face many hurdles to compete against big, more established coffee producers across the continent, such as Kenya, Ethiopia, or Rwanda. Can coffee really be the fix South Sudan so desperately needs?
SOURCE: BBC
