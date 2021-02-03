Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

South Sudan is Looking for Alternative Ways to Kickstart the Economy

12 hours ago 1 min read

Years of a vicious civil war have taken their toll on the country. Oil production is not what it used to be, in the Equatoria region, some farmers say coffee is the answer. But they face many hurdles to compete against big, more established coffee producers across the continent, such as Kenya, Ethiopia, or Rwanda. Can coffee really be the fix South Sudan so desperately needs?

SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

A New Flock Adds to Cameroon’s Woes

12 hours ago
1 min read

A Catchy Tune Goes Viral in Harare

12 hours ago
1 min read

Moeti Pleads with Magufuli to Accept Vaccine

12 hours ago
2 min read

A Group of Mixed-race Elderly People are Fighting the Belgian State for Recognition and Reparations

12 hours ago
1 min read

A Collection of African Masterpieces

1 day ago
1 min read

Another Mysterious Discovery in Egypt

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigerian Teen Jailed for Blasphemy Talks about That Incident

1 day ago
1 min read

Seamless Delivery, the Order of the Day for this Egyptian Startup

1 day ago
1 min read

Flying Seems to be the Safest Form of Travel in Mali Right Now

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Shout-It-Now Gives DoH Covid-19 Testing A Boost During Second Wave Peak

59 mins ago
1 min read

A New Flock Adds to Cameroon’s Woes

12 hours ago
1 min read

South Sudan is Looking for Alternative Ways to Kickstart the Economy

12 hours ago
1 min read

A Catchy Tune Goes Viral in Harare

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: