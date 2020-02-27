Thu. Feb 27th, 2020

South Sudan Tribes Exchange Blows to Loud Cheers

Wrestling is a hugely popular sport in the world’s youngest nation which has been devastated by five years of civil war. Athletes say it is one of the few outlets where ethnic groups who have fought each other can engage in friendly competition. “Wrestling brings peace as different people come from different places to meet and create friendship”. The carnival atmosphere, where wrestlers break out in dances to celebrate victories and women chant the names of the victorious athletes, is a welcome respite from the hardships of daily life. Conflict and corruption have destroyed the oil-producing East African nation. It won independence from neighbouring Sudan in 2011 after decades of scorched-earth warfare.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

