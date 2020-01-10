Sparking a Wave of Hardware-focused Companies in Kenya

Share















Nairobi engineer Kamau Gachigi has set up an innovation lab called Gearbox, providing entrepreneurs with the equipment to realize their concepts. Gearbox offers access to materials and equipment including 3D printing, laser cutting and electronic circuitry at a high-tech, 20,000-square-foot shared maker-space. It helps cut costs for inventors by providing access to assembly machines through a membership model. Gearbox also operates an equipment training academy, a mentoring program, and a contracting business for innovators who need to make a prototype, but don’t want to build it themselves.

SOURCE: CNN

