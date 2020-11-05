Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Spicing Up Digital Ads in Africa

12 hours ago 1 min read

Advertising is a necessity for almost every business, and ad spending in the digital advertising market could reach $355,784 million this year. The challenge is, many companies are flushing hard-earned dollars down the advertising drain without getting commensurate value.True Africa reached out to Veda Dean, a Mauritius-based digital entrepreneur and female entrepreneurship champion, to discuss the best advertising practices through technological innovation. Veda shared essential tricks and tips on how to ensure a higher return on ad spend, the interplay of AI and Adtech, customer engagement best practices, the future of Tik Tok, and more.

SOURCE: TRUE AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

A Mission to be the Primary Pan-African Music Platform

12 hours ago
1 min read

Young Ghanaian Farmers Show their Most Prized Possession as they Start a New Life

12 hours ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Made Kenya Relook How it Caters to its Population’s Needs

12 hours ago
1 min read

Malawi will Establish an Embassy in Jerusalem

12 hours ago
1 min read

Magufuli Begins his Second Term in Office

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Man Who Once Fought for Ouattara Calls for Dissidence

12 hours ago
1 min read

Bringing Music to Deal with Nigeria’s Mental Wellness

12 hours ago
1 min read

Keyboards are the New Weapons for Zimbabweans Intent on Confronting a Rising Dictatorship

12 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s Peace Laureate Launches What Some Say is War

12 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Mission to be the Primary Pan-African Music Platform

12 hours ago
1 min read

Spicing Up Digital Ads in Africa

12 hours ago
1 min read

Young Ghanaian Farmers Show their Most Prized Possession as they Start a New Life

12 hours ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Made Kenya Relook How it Caters to its Population’s Needs

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: