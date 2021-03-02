Spotify Makes its African Footprint Heard

With this new launch, its African audience will have access to its unrivalled mix of features including more than 70 million international and local songs, 2.2 million podcasts and over 4 billion playlists. The platform will additionally provide listeners with calculated recommendations that are personalized to each person’s audio taste. Listeners can now engage Spotify on a range of devices and apps like Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Samsung, Tinder, Google Maps, Nike, and more.As the company tailors its music experience for Africa, expertly curating and updating the platform regularly with more than 100 playlists across some of the most popular genres across the continent, it further places African content creators on a pedestal to earn from their work. With a feature known as Spotify for Artists, artists, managers, and labels are enabled to track real-time statistics for new releases, understand their audience, connect more deeply with fans, and run their business. Music plays a vital role in the daily lives of Africans. Songs and music are significantly infused in entertainment, religious rituals, folk tales and historic documentation. Basically, with the growth of technology and internet infrastructure, Africa’s music space is growing at a consistent and steady pace.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

