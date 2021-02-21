Spotlight: Sensuality Meets Acceptance in Zandile Tshabalala’s Self-Portraits

A new exhibition at Accra’s ADA/contemporary art gallery showcases the provocative work of young South African artist, Zandile Tshabalala. Titled ‘Enter Paradise,’ the series of self-portraits is inspired by the works of Henri Rousseau and express a woman being comfortable with her own sensuality. Tshabalala says, “The term “paradise” itself has been central in my thinking and also in my living as I had to find and make a utopia out of the most mundane activities and spaces. Observing and reflecting led me to a different kind of paradise that is always present but often overlooked. It is the exhale and the moments of simple leisure that I was mostly interested in for this particular show.”

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

