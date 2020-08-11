Tue. Aug 11th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Squeezing Dos Santos Out of Angola’s SOEs

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos will leave her job in the administration of telecoms operator Unitel amid ongoing tensions between board members. “After 20 years dedicated to the creation, development and success of Unitel, I chose to leave the position of member of the company’s board of directors,” dos Santos, who holds a 25% stake in Unitel, said in a statement cited by media reports. Dos Santos’ decision to leave her position at Unitel, which dominates Angola’s telecoms market, is related to a “climate of permanent conflict” among the company’s board of directors, she said in the same statement. Dos Santos, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in a series of allegations, has suffered a fall from grace since her father, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, was replaced by President Joao Lourenco in September in 2017 after 38 years in power. The businesswoman, who is embroiled in a huge financial scandal, amassed a fortune estimated at more than $2 billion through stakes in various companies, including Unitel, which has Angola’s state oil company Sonangol as a majority shareholder. In December 2019, Angola froze the assets of dos Santos, including stakes she held in Angolan firms including Unitel, BFA and ZAP MIDIA.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

CAR’s Previously Conjoined Twins Baptised by Pope Francis

3 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Non-profit Changes Gears to Yield Better Results for Farmers

6 mins ago
1 min read

How One Man and his Cellphone in Canada Rescued a Group of Africans Stuck in China

8 mins ago
1 min read

Mogadishu Foils Al Shabaab Prison Break

12 mins ago
1 min read

A Coastal City in Benin Restores Monuments from the Slave Trade Era

14 mins ago
1 min read

Litigating the Right to Education in South Africa: An Overview of Some of the Most Important Cases of the Last Ten Years

22 mins ago
1 min read

How to Achieve Successful Blue Growth in Africa

24 mins ago
1 min read

Windhoek Hopes to Catch a Big Fish to Finance its Fight Against the Pandemic

27 mins ago
1 min read

Scenario Planning Tool Shows the Effects of COVID-19 in the Sahel

30 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

CAR’s Previously Conjoined Twins Baptised by Pope Francis

3 mins ago
1 min read

Squeezing Dos Santos Out of Angola’s SOEs

5 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Non-profit Changes Gears to Yield Better Results for Farmers

6 mins ago
1 min read

How One Man and his Cellphone in Canada Rescued a Group of Africans Stuck in China

8 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today