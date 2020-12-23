Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

‘Star Feminine Band’ are Benin’s Bright Future

2 mins ago 1 min read

André Balaguemon has a flair for the trumpet and for getting things done. In 2016, this single-minded multi-instrumentalist from central Benin moved to Natitingou in the remote agricultural northwest of the country, and had a chat with the mayor. He had the idea to set up music workshops for local girls, using his own instruments so they wouldn’t have to pay. The mayor got on board, wrote a radio appeal for volunteers, and provided a rehearsal space. Eighteen girls turned up outside the town hall. Four years later, a honed group of seven girls (including Balaguemon’s two daughters, Angélique on drums and Grâce Marina on keys) have been formed. Star Feminine Band’s debut album – recorded live in just two days – sees them cross linguistic and stylistic borders, taking in local Waama rhythms, Congolese rumba, and highlife and Sierra Leonean bubu. Exuberant songs are composed, written and arranged by Balaguemon (“The girls bring their ideas, but I do everything”) and unfold in multiple languages (Waama, Peul, Ditammari, Bariba, Fon, French), with ululations and call-and-response so good you can’t not get on your feet. As 10-year-old Angélique puts it: “When we play, everyone dances.”

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

African Authors Offered Up a Host of Worlds to Escape To

3 mins ago
1 min read

Getting Kids Back to Class in Cameroon

8 mins ago
1 min read

Dangote Cement Plc is Planning a Buyback of its Shares to Boost Shareholder Value

14 mins ago
1 min read

Congolese Virologists Discover a New Disease Similar to Ebola

17 mins ago
1 min read

Unsustainable Funding Hinders the AU from Developing its Full Potential

18 mins ago
1 min read

Vaccine Apathy Hinders Nigeria’s Fight Against Yellow Fever

21 mins ago
1 min read

A Wave of Japanese Venture Capitalists is Flooding African Tech with Cash

22 mins ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Strain in South Africa Appears in the UK

24 mins ago
1 min read

Can the African Leopard Survive in India?

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

‘Star Feminine Band’ are Benin’s Bright Future

2 mins ago
1 min read

African Authors Offered Up a Host of Worlds to Escape To

3 mins ago
1 min read

2020 Saw another Few Great Leaps forward for Kenya’s Tech Startup Ecosystem

4 mins ago
1 min read

Getting Kids Back to Class in Cameroon

8 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: