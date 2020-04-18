Africa.com

Stay Home and Stream: African Film and TV to Watch During Lockdown

49 seconds ago

With time to kill and minds to engage, the world is in search of content that will uplift, inspire and simply distract. Thankfully, there are some terrific options for accessing African film and tv, both classic and contemporary. Here’s a rundown of the best to watch and where to watch it. As the world takes on the pandemic, 93 Days is a timely reminder of what is possible when resources and experts are deployed towards a common cause. One of the finest films to come out of Nigeria, this heartbreaking but inspirational chronicle tells the story of the country’s ultimately successful containment of Ebola in 2014. Ghana’s first ever submission for the Oscars is a harrowing and shrewdly-observed deconstruction of poverty, gender inequality and illiteracy. Directed by Kwabena Gyansah, Azali traces the journey of Amina (Asana Alhassan), a 14-year old girl from northern Ghana, who is dispatched by her mother to neighbouring Burkina Faso in a bid to escape the clutches of early marriage.

SOURCE: AFRICAN ARGUMENTS

