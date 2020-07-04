Africa.com

Stellenbosch Cleared for Tourism

6 mins ago 1 min read

Stellenbosch is the first destination in sub Saharan Africa to be awarded the prestigious Safe Travels Stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). WTTC, which represents the global Travel & Tourism private sector, designed the special Safe Travels stamp to enable travellers to identify destinations and businesses around the world which adopted its health and hygiene global standardised protocols – so consumers and holidaymakers can experience ‘Safe Travels’. Other popular holiday destinations that comply with Safe Travels standards include Turkey, Portugal and Mauritius.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

