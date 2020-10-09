Streaming Services Plug Into Africa’s Access to Mobile Phones

Share it!

When Netflix first launched in Africa in 2016, early predictions suggested it was likely run into unique problems it had not faced elsewhere, from users’ spotty internet connectivity to questions over its pricing. Five years later, the streaming giant is starting to tweak its Africa playbook by adapting to local market realities on the continent. Netflix has been testing cheaper, mobile-only subscription plans among users on the continent with a view to a mass rollout. The new “Mobile” and “Mobile+” plans are priced much lower than Netflix’s current Basic, Standard and Premium plans while limiting users’ flexibility. For instance, the Mobile plan will only allow users a simultaneous stream on a smartphone and tablet while the Mobile+ plan includes the option of watching on a laptop.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA