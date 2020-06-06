Striking Coronavirus Street Art Around the World

Share it!

0 Shares

As you might imagine there are shuttered storefronts and empty landmarks, but another trend is emerging amid the closures: street art designed to inspire and comfort us. Often touting expressions of positivity, we’re seeing it splashed upon walls and billboards in countries around the globe. In Conakry, Guinea, motorcyclists zoom down the street past a strip of murals depicting pathogens, hand sanitizer, masked health care workers, and warnings not to shake hands.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Share it!

0 Shares