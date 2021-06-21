Strong South African Animation Industry Presence At The Annecy/MIFA Festival 2021

South Africa will again have a big presence at this year’s online edition of Annecy/MIFA International Animation Film Festival which will be taking place from 14 to 19 June 2021. NFVF, Animation SA, Tshimologong Animation Academy, Digital Lab Africa, Triggerfish Animations Studios, the French Institute of South Africa and many other delegates will represent the country under the Africa 2020 Season which was postponed to 2021 due to COVID 19.

This year’s festival offers diverse programming that includes South African films in the official programme, pitch sessions and a series of webinars that tackle successes and challenges in the Animation industry in Africa.

Four South African films will be screened as part of the official selection:

“Cause of Death” directed by Jyoti Mistry

“Do Not Drop the Goose” directed by Jurie Visagie

“I am Chuma” directed by Wendy Spinks, Clea Mallinson

“Twende” – “Smoothie Operator” directed by Mike Scott

A big congratulations to all the films in the official selection.

Triggerfish Animation Studios will receive the MIFA Animation Industry Award for their work, alongside a strong focus on the studio’s history and plans for the future.

“In this year of celebrating African animation, we wanted to extol the work of an African studio, a genuine trail-blazer of animation in its home country. Its journey in just a few years resulted in the production and shooting of series and feature films which have already earned a constellation of prizes. The studio has helped train talent in South Africa and throughout the African continent, structuring an industry to give all its professionals support. We are overjoyed to bestow this prize on Triggerfish Animation Studios. Congratulations to Stuart Forrest and his entire team!” said Véronique Encrenaz, Head of MIFA.

Triggerfish’s team was also invited to co-host the Women in Animation Summit, with several conferences and masterclasses including many talented creatives from the Continent.

Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF) – The Road to Annecy winners, well-known Loyiso Mkize and his “Team Kwezi” will be representing South Africa in the Africa Focus Pitch Session with for their animated adaptation of their superhero comic, Kwezi.

Lesley Donna Williams, Tshimologong’s CEO, will be part of a panel discussion to discuss, “Understanding African animation”.

Digital Lab Africa (DLA) will introduce their latest projects from 2020 as well as the 2021 winners in the animation category. DLA will also host a closed coaching session with the Annecy team.

The National Film and Video Foundation will be hosting a national pavilion for the South African animation industry and other activities such as:

A South African Territory focus where emerging talent in the animation industry will be showcasing their projects from the Tshimologong Animation Skills Academy Pitching Incubation.

French Institute of South Africa, Les Gobelins School in partnership with Diprente and Tshimologong Animation Academy will be announcing their new platform for emerging African talent “Bridges” which is a series made up of ten original short films of one-minute each.

The South African delegation will be led by Animation South Africa to represent some of the best projects from our country.