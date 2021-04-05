Sub-Saharan Africa Architectural Guide Aims to ‘Spread the Word about Africa’s Architectural Wealth’

A massive undertaking by Dom Publishers, the Sub-Saharan Africa Architectural Guide profiles the history of architecture across 49 African countries. With contributions from over 350 authors, the immense series aims to be the most comprehensive and definitive compendium on the topic. What was planned as a one-volume book was finally released as a 3,400 page, seven-volume publication. The first volume focuses on the history and theory of African architecture and is followed by six volumes that each concentrate on a group of several countries. For example, volume two is titled Western Africa from the Atlantic Ocean to the Sahel and focuses on the countries of Cabo Verde, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Mali, The Gambia, Senegal and Niger.

SOURCE: DEZEEN

