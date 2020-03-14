Sat. Mar 14th, 2020

Sudanese Designer Mayada Adil on Why the Time is Now for African Fashion

In this video interview with France 24, Sudanese designer Mayada Adil talks about her transformation from being a medical doctor in Khartoum to fashion designer in Paris and how she uses design to empower women in her home country. She finds inspiration from the women in Sudan’s refugee camps.

