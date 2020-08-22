Sudan’s Top National Parks

The country’s oldest nature reserve, Dinder National Park, is now a popular tourist destination. According to the website Africa Tour Operators, it was gazetted as a protected area under Sudan National Parks and Reserves in 1935. The Radom National Park is 12,500 square kilometres of nature, between Sudan and the Central African Republic. According to the website Travelo Sudan, visitors are able to see endangered doka woods, roaming herds of elephants, tree-peppered savannah, hopping gazelles, and oodles of other rare East African beasts. If you’re looking to witness the breathtaking phenomenon of the annual migration of the white-eared kob, Bandingilo National Park in the Equatoria region is the best place to be. The Suakin Archipelago National is the largest freshwater wetland found in the Nile basin. At 22,800 square kilometres, the Boma National Park is the largest park or reserve in all of Africa.
SOURCE: IOL
More Articles
This African Gem is the Perfect Place to Get Away from it All
Abuja Bitten by the Hiking Bug
Five West African Recipes from Lope Ariyo
Burna Boy Has the Whole World Listening
Yasmina Atta’s Surrealist Fashion Collection Takes Cues from African Cinema
Here Are the African Artists on Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist
Africa Avant Garde – Artists at Home
Nigerian App Creates Explores Farm to Table Produce
Angola’s Former System of Patronage Faces the Law