Sat. Aug 22nd, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Sudan’s Top National Parks

11 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

The country’s oldest nature reserve, Dinder National Park, is now a popular tourist destination. According to the website Africa Tour Operators, it was gazetted as a protected area under Sudan National Parks and Reserves in 1935. The Radom National Park is 12,500 square kilometres of nature, between Sudan and the Central African Republic. According to the website Travelo Sudan, visitors are able to see endangered doka woods, roaming herds of elephants, tree-peppered savannah, hopping gazelles, and oodles of other rare East African beasts. If you’re looking to witness the breathtaking phenomenon of the annual migration of the white-eared kob, Bandingilo National Park in the Equatoria region is the best place to be. The Suakin Archipelago National is the largest freshwater wetland found in the Nile basin. At 22,800 square kilometres, the Boma National Park is the largest park or reserve in all of Africa.

SOURCE: IOL

More Articles

1 min read

This African Gem is the Perfect Place to Get Away from it All

2 mins ago
1 min read

Abuja Bitten by the Hiking Bug

7 mins ago
1 min read

Five West African Recipes from Lope Ariyo

13 mins ago
1 min read

Burna Boy Has the Whole World Listening

19 mins ago
1 min read

Yasmina Atta’s Surrealist Fashion Collection Takes Cues from African Cinema

22 mins ago
1 min read

Here Are the African Artists on Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist

28 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Avant Garde – Artists at Home

36 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian App Creates Explores Farm to Table Produce

22 hours ago
1 min read

Angola’s Former System of Patronage Faces the Law

22 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

This African Gem is the Perfect Place to Get Away from it All

2 mins ago
1 min read

Abuja Bitten by the Hiking Bug

7 mins ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Top National Parks

11 mins ago
1 min read

Five West African Recipes from Lope Ariyo

13 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today