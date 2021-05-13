Sun International Scoops African Marketing Award

Sun International’s Africa Sales and Marketing Manager, Didier Bayeye-Mbombo, has won the coveted Best Tourism Marketer in Africa Award for 2019.
The Awards were meant to be presented in 2020 but were delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bayeye-Mbombo and winners from the other categories received their awards at a gala event held in Addis-Ababa on 30 April 2021.
The African Marketing Awards are a peer review process honouring the best in the travel and tourism industry from across the continent. Partners to the awards include:
· Street of Gold Foundation in Ghana
· Ethiopian Airline
· Skylight Hotel
· African Union Tourism Committee
With 20 years of industry experience under his belt, Bayeye-Mbombo first joined Sun International in 2015 as the Marketing Manager for West Africa and the Indian Ocean region. In 2020 he was given Sun International’s entire Africa and Indian Ocean portfolio to manage.
Bayeye-Mbombo explains that the peer-reviewed award means that nominations are put forward by the trade, and nominees themselves are not notified that they are in the running. This removes any element of bias.
The awards assess tourism activity, marketing promotions, and sales, among other aspects.
“To be recognized by my peers at such an award is testament to the hard work we have all put in to promote Sun International across the continent,” says Bayeye-Mbombo.
The honour comes after many years of hard work in promoting the brand through media engagements as well as promotional trade events, says Bayeye-Mbombo. “The efforts we invested in building a brand, selling a destination, and promoting Africa has been seen, recognized, and appreciated by the continent.”
Bayeye-Mbombo explains that the award, initially set to be handed out earlier this year but delayed due to COVID-19, has already assisted Sun International in securing more bookings.
The award has also confirmed Bayeye-Mbombo’s reputation in Africa, as his peers put him forward, and shows that Sun International is a brand with which to contend.
“It’s a great achievement and I am grateful to Sun International’s support,” which made this possible.
