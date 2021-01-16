Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Supermodel Halima Aden: ‘Why I Quit’

3 mins ago 1 min read

Despite a meteoric and unprecedented rise in the fashion industry, Halima Aden, one of the runway’s first hijab-wearing models, has decided to hang up her heels.  After considerable soul-searching, she decided that the demands of the catwalk were incompatible with her Muslim faith. In 2017 when she signed with IMG, one of the biggest modelling agencies in the world, she added a clause to her contract making IMG agree that she would never have to remove it. In the last year of her career her hijab got smaller and smaller, sometimes accentuating her neck and chest. And sometimes instead of the hijab, she wrapped jeans, or other clothes and fabrics, around her head. Another clause of Halima’s contract guaranteed her a blocked-out box, allowing her to get dressed in the privacy of her own space. But she soon realised that other hijab-wearing models, who had followed her into the industry, were not being treated with the same respect. She would see them being told to find a bathroom to change in. “That rubbed me the wrong way and I was like, ‘OMG, these girls are following in my footsteps, and I have opened the door to the lion’s mouth.'” 

SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

These Nigerian Kids Are Creating Epic Sci-Fi Short Films Using Their Phones, and Hollywood is Paying Attention

5 mins ago
1 min read

These Are the Best Nigerian Films of 2020

9 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Should Use the Next Decade to Go Green

14 hours ago
1 min read

Mali’s Mobile-based Crop Insurer

14 hours ago
1 min read

Trial Begins Over Dodgy Deals in Guinea

14 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Green Wall Initiative Gets Cash Injection

15 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Launches a Programme to Give Unemployed Youths Jobs

15 hours ago
1 min read

The Road to Achieving Internet Access for All In Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the New Head of USAID

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Supermodel Halima Aden: ‘Why I Quit’

3 mins ago
1 min read

These Nigerian Kids Are Creating Epic Sci-Fi Short Films Using Their Phones, and Hollywood is Paying Attention

5 mins ago
1 min read

These Are the Best Nigerian Films of 2020

9 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Should Use the Next Decade to Go Green

14 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: