Swansilva’s White Brick House in South Africa Emerges Through Indigenous Vegetation

See the beautiful and ingenious home that architecture firm, Swansilva, created in a small town in South Africa. With nods toward traditional building concepts, such as the centralized courtyard, the architects have created a very modern reinterpretation of the form, which they’ve integrated in a beautiful and simple way with the surrounding shrubland. Overlooking the Palmietberg Mountains to the north and the Atlantic Ocean to the south, ‘House 4ak’ stands in an indigenous fynbos garden. The residence has been designed as a retreat where inhabitants are encouraged to interact with one another via the central courtyard which forms the link between the various spaces and volumes.

SOURCE: DESIGNBOOM