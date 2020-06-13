Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Swansilva’s White Brick House in South Africa Emerges Through Indigenous Vegetation

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

See the beautiful and ingenious home that architecture firm, Swansilva, created in a small town in South Africa.  With nods toward traditional building concepts, such as the centralized courtyard, the architects have created a very modern reinterpretation of the form, which they’ve integrated in a beautiful and simple way with the surrounding shrubland. Overlooking the Palmietberg Mountains to the north and the Atlantic Ocean to the south, ‘House 4ak’ stands in an indigenous fynbos garden. The residence has been designed as a retreat where inhabitants are encouraged to interact with one another via the central courtyard which forms the link between the various spaces and volumes.

SOURCE: DESIGNBOOM

More Articles

1 min read

Made in Africa

8 mins ago
1 min read

The World’s First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

10 mins ago
1 min read

Expressing Solidarity Through Design

13 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Swansilva’s White Brick House in South Africa Emerges Through Indigenous Vegetation

4 mins ago
1 min read

Made in Africa

8 mins ago
1 min read

The World’s First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

10 mins ago
1 min read

Expressing Solidarity Through Design

13 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today