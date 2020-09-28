Swaziland PM Dlamini, Sierra Leone’s Former President Koroma, US General Ward, NNPC Kyari, Others Confirmed For African Leadership Magazine’s US-Africa Investment Forum

Share it!

Policy Dialogue And Business Leadership Awards 2020

Leading African and United States policy and business leaders have confirmed to participate at the African Leadership Magazine’s 5th US – Africa Investment Forum & Policy Dialogue 2020, a virtual meeting taking place from September 29th – 30th 2020, with the theme set as ‘US Africa Relations – A necessary Realignment’. Already confirmed as keynote speakers are Swaziland’s Prime Minister (Eswatini) HE Rt. Hon. Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini; Sierra Leone’s former President Ernest Bai Koroma and first US AFRICOM Commander, General William Kip Ward. Also confirmed to speak and participate at the forum are Ahmed Shide, Ethiopian Minister of Finance; Hon. Samuel Tweah, Liberian Minister of Finance and Development Planning; Dr Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana; HE Lee Kinyanju, Kenyan Governor of Nakuru; and Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of NNPC, among others.

As Africa braces itself for what some expect to be an arduous recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the continent would need its partners more than ever before. Though the United States of America has been a longstanding traditional partner, pundits have argued that the US hasn’t engaged adequately and correctly on the continent of Africa, which has created room for other interests gaining a stronger foothold. However, based on United States (US) Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo’s statement when he said, “no country will rival what the US is doing”. In terms of supporting the fight against Covid-19 in Africa, it is hoped that a realignment would be necessary for the coming months, irrespective of who wins the forth-coming US presidential elections.

The 5th US Africa Investment Forum & Policy Dialogue 2020 is, therefore, expected to bring together policymakers, private sector leaders, Industry Titans, civil society leaders, and all stakeholders in the US-Africa ecosystem during this 2-day forum to contribute to shaping a new future for our common good. Other discussants and honorees at the forum shall include Dr Patrick J. Schena Professor of International Business, at the Fletcher School, Tufts University USA; Hon. Billy Mitchell (GA) President-Elect, National Black Caucus of State Legislators, USA; Mrs Rawya Mansour, Chairperson RAMSCO Group Egypt; Olugbenga Agboola, CEO Flutterwave; Segun Ogunsanya, CEO Airtel Nigeria and Raghav Prasad, President Mastercard Africa, among others.

Key highlights of the forum shall include keynotes, plenary and breakout sessions; industry Roundtables and Thematic Presentations on investment promotions, Defence and security cooperation; and Youth jobs creation. The forum shall also highlight the 2020 edition of the African Business Leadership Awards presentation ceremonies – a prestigious recognition ceremony to reward exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa’s business landscape and its private sector, across various categories.

The award winners were unveiled by the Chairman and Publisher of the African Leadership Magazine, Dr Ken Giami, at the UK Head Office of the group after the editorial board reviewed votes and submissions from the magazine’s over one million subscribers and online followers.

The Publisher, Dr Giami, while unveiling the list of winners, maintained that “Africa depends on businesses and its leaders for sustenance, jobs and wealth creation.” Continuing he stated that, “at this time when there are widespread disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the role and place of the business community to not only serve their clients, but become strong positive references for society on how to thrive amidst uncertainties, and inspire hope in people’s ability to aspire to solve more of the problems facing the African people today, is more important than ever.”

“Our winners and all the nominees truly deserve to be recognized for the outstanding work they have done over the last year, and they continue to do for the development of our continent”. Dr Giami added.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of The African Leadership magazine.