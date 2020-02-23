‘Take Africa Out of It and There’s No Music for Y’all,’ Angelique Kidjo on Success, ‘World Music’ & Championing New African Talent

Having recently won her 4th Grammy, musician extraordinaire, Angelique Kidjo, recently reflected on her path to success and the importance of paving a way for other African talents. “Four years ago, when I received my Grammy for the album Sings, I said “Brace yourself, because Africa is coming. You have to open your heart, your mind and ears to listen to what is going on and what is coming from the new generation of my contient”— I said that four years ago, and the time has come because [with artists like] Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Yemi Alade and many more from Nigeria, and Sho Madjozi from South Africa—you have so much happening culturally in Africa.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA