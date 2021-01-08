Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Tanzania Ropes in Popular Chinese Firm to Build its New Railway Project

12 hours ago 1 min read

Two Chinese companies have won the contract to build a $1.32bn railway line in Tanzania, the East African nation’s foreign minister said, extending more than a decade of Chinese involvement in the country. China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China Railway Construction will build the 341km link to connect the Lake Victoria port city of Mwanza in the north to the town of Isaka, on the way to the Indian Ocean port of Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli, who was re-elected in October 2020, promised to continue implementing major projects as he seeks to build an industrialised nation. The Mwanza-Isaka line is part of a more than 2,561km railway network that Magufuli’s administration plans to build. Construction of the first and the second phases is being undertaken by Turkish construction company Yapi Markez. CCECC has undertaken several construction projects in Tanzania, including the Ubungo road interchange. It is also working on a rapid transit bus system in Dar es Salaam. China Railway Corporation has carried out several projects in Africa, including a railway between Ethiopia and Djibouti.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

More Articles

1 min read

Khartoum On the Mend

12 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Cuts Ties with US Oil Firm

12 hours ago
1 min read

Togolese Start-up Develops the First African Solar Sizing Software

12 hours ago
1 min read

Podcast: Building a World That Works With the Africa Industrial Internet Programme

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Top 12 African Startups to Watch in 2021

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Free Trade Deal Finally Comes to Life

12 hours ago
1 min read

Full Steam Ahead for Ethiopia’s Power Ambitions

12 hours ago
1 min read

A Good Week at the JSE

12 hours ago
1 min read

Zim Teen Uses Martial Arts to Empower her Peers

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Khartoum On the Mend

12 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Ropes in Popular Chinese Firm to Build its New Railway Project

12 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Cuts Ties with US Oil Firm

12 hours ago
1 min read

Togolese Start-up Develops the First African Solar Sizing Software

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: