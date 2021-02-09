Tanzania Touts Itself as Tourist Destination during a Pandemic

For more than six months Tanzania has said it has had no coronavirus cases and the government has tried to convince the world it has been cured of COVID-19 through prayer. It comes despite infections appearing to be on the rise and deaths attributed to pneumonia. But tourists are still visiting the archipelago of Zanzibar, where there are no coronavirus prevention measures- such as masks and social distancing- insight. But the Roman Catholic Church in Tanzania has warned its followers to protect themselves. And there are mixed messages from the government which has asked people to avoid gatherings and go to the hospital if suffering from breathing problems. While other African countries are shutting borders, implementing stricter COVID measures and vaccinating, Zanzibar is rejecting the vaccine with president Magufuli calling it dangerous.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

