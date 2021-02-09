Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Tanzania Touts Itself as Tourist Destination during a Pandemic

33 seconds ago 1 min read

For more than six months Tanzania has said it has had no coronavirus cases and the government has tried to convince the world it has been cured of COVID-19 through prayer.  It comes despite infections appearing to be on the rise and deaths attributed to pneumonia. But tourists are still visiting the archipelago of Zanzibar, where there are no coronavirus prevention measures- such as masks and social distancing- insight. But the Roman Catholic Church in Tanzania has warned its followers to protect themselves. And there are mixed messages from the government which has asked people to avoid gatherings and go to the hospital if suffering from breathing problems. While other African countries are shutting borders, implementing stricter COVID measures and vaccinating, Zanzibar is rejecting the vaccine with president Magufuli calling it dangerous.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Missed Deadline Opens Power Vacuum in Somalia

2 mins ago
1 min read

Until Recently, Genetic Research in Africa was Scanty

3 mins ago
1 min read

Ebola Rears its Ugly Head in the DRC

8 mins ago
1 min read

Tangiers in a Race Against Time after Tragedy

9 mins ago
1 min read

It’s Back to the Drawing Board after Jabs Misfire in South Africa’s Vaccine Drive

10 mins ago
1 min read

Domestic Air Travel Seems to be Taking Off in Mali

3 days ago
2 min read

The Challenge of Keeping Somaliland’s Heritage Identity

3 days ago
1 min read

Seychelles Remains One of the World’s Most Desirable Destinations for the Discerning Traveller

3 days ago
1 min read

The Blue Train Resumes Its Full Service Offering

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tanzania Touts Itself as Tourist Destination during a Pandemic

34 seconds ago
1 min read

Missed Deadline Opens Power Vacuum in Somalia

2 mins ago
1 min read

Until Recently, Genetic Research in Africa was Scanty

3 mins ago
1 min read

Ebola Rears its Ugly Head in the DRC

8 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: