Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Tanzanian Women Confront Stereotypes of What a Woman and Wife should be in Islam

12 hours ago 1 min read

The Pink Hijab Initiatives, launched by Khadija Omari Kayanda, is guiding hundreds of Muslim women in business careers, a daring act in Tanzania. A devoted Muslim, Kayanda says the Quran supports women’s rights, an interpretation at direct odds with that of traditionalists. Founded in 2016, Kayanda’s organization, Pink Hijab Initiatives, has approximately 800 members in Tanzania. Three hundred Muslim women attend regular seminars on growing their businesses. Pink Hijab Initiatives also sets up income-generating activities for Muslim women and distributes sanitary napkins, which are often unavailable to girls, to 1,500 young women in a district south of Dar es Salaam. Kayanda recently recruited 25 women on Pemba, an island off the Tanzanian coast, to start a production plant for beauty products made from seaweed. Divorced and unemployed, the women were left to provide for their children by themselves. In some divorce cases in Muslim communities, women receive next to nothing after settling in a religious court. As more Muslim women gain literacy in the Quran and challenge male interpretations, things are slowly changing. In Tanzania, Kayanda is one of the few Muslim women who are openly confronting stereotypes of what a woman and wife should be in Islam. As part of a global interfaith network, Kayanda works with other East African human rights activists. Starting in 2022, she aims to expand Pink Hijab Initiatives to other countries, including Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and Sudan.

SOURCE: OZY

More Articles

1 min read

Khartoum On the Mend

12 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Ropes in Popular Chinese Firm to Build its New Railway Project

12 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Cuts Ties with US Oil Firm

12 hours ago
1 min read

Togolese Start-up Develops the First African Solar Sizing Software

12 hours ago
1 min read

Podcast: Building a World That Works With the Africa Industrial Internet Programme

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Top 12 African Startups to Watch in 2021

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Free Trade Deal Finally Comes to Life

13 hours ago
1 min read

Full Steam Ahead for Ethiopia’s Power Ambitions

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Good Week at the JSE

13 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tanzanian Women Confront Stereotypes of What a Woman and Wife should be in Islam

12 hours ago
1 min read

Khartoum On the Mend

12 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Ropes in Popular Chinese Firm to Build its New Railway Project

12 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Cuts Ties with US Oil Firm

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: