Teeing Off Online

7 mins ago 1 min read

In the United States, professional golf tournaments have restarted. But for professional players and fans of pro golf in Southern Africa real life tournaments are still on hold. Despite the COVID cancellations players are still finding ways to show off their skills for fun, honor, charity and even money. Virtual Sunshine Tour launched South African golf’s first virtual professional tournament. The VST Knockout powered by Gauteng Provincial Government featured a total of eight golfers from the Sunshine Tour and Sunshine Ladies Tour competing against each other in a knockout format on the first weekend of June, and was streamed live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.

SOURCE: VOA

