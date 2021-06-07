Teen Millionaire & Stock Prodigy Christon Jones Honoring Outstanding Youth

By Arthia Nixon

Atlanta, Georgia… Christon ‘The Truth’ Jones, the 14-year-old stock market prodigy who earned his first million in one year trading and teaching generational wealth within the African-American community, is honoring outstanding youth from across the USA on June 19, 2021.

Jones is calling it the Truth Playmakers Awards and this is the second time in three years he has hosted the event at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta, Georgia. Past recipients have included superstars like Skye Dakota Turner, starring in the Aretha Franklin biopic, ‘Respect’.

With many events put on hold as a result of COVID in 2019, Jones decided to postpone the event and spent Juneteenth (the commemoration of Emancipation in the USA) teaching others how to trade stocks, something he learned after watching his mother.

“The Truth Playmakers Awards is a networking event which will allow us to come together as a community,” said Jones. “It’s also an experience to honor young, Black youth and give them a place to showcase their talents. I want attendees to use the opportunity to take advantage of business opportunities and to show off their talents and build lifelong connections.”

This year, Jones is bringing along some of his self-made millionaire mentors and collaborators including Marquel Chill Gates Russell, Todd Johnson, Aristotle Varner Jr., Charles Oglesby, Alphonso Dreher, Ian Dunlap, Tay Sweat, Keon Davis, Armando Pontoja, Matty J Ade, Eric Jones, Levi Lawrence III, TeeJ Mercer, Shark Tank sensation and Yono Clip inventor, Michael Green.

Christon Jones

Returning as ceremony hosts are Dylan and Denver Humphries while Alejandra Stack and Bailey Love Jones cover the red carpet pre-show.

“We had quite a few youth who were outstanding but the board carefully considered everyone’s accomplishments, the time frame in which they did it and for some, how they persisted through the pandemic,” said Jones before revealing this year’s honorees.

The 2021 Truth Playmakers include:

Lexi Proctor, a 16-year-old author, independent publisher, sought-after motivational speaker and creator of the Curlanista hair care line available in Sally’s Beauty store. She also launched the CURLANISTAS BO$$ NETWORK, a youth entrepreneurial program dedicated to nurturing 1,000 beauty industry moguls under the Curlanistas brand.

Makai , a 13-year-old inventor who has been to the Georgia State technology fair every year since 7 years old, winning 2nd place for his Anti-Bully BackPack, which earned him a spot as one of the top 3 kid inventors. He is now redesigning a waterski turning it into “The Reski” his life saving first responder watercraft.

Nigel and Carlos Simmons (age 17 and 13) are the fashion designing siblings behind Young Gods Clothing Brand. Based in New York, they have appeared in multiple fashion shows including New York Fashion Week and their clothing has been featured in multiple magazines.

Trey Brown, the 15-year-old founder and CEO of SPERGO®, a trendsetting streetwear and lifestyle brand headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Trey has sold over 30,000 units of merchandise, secured several wholesale deals and has grossed more than $200K in sales for several months in a row. Celebrities like Meek Mill, Tierra Whack, Da Baby, Sean Combs, Eric Thomas, Shaquille O’Neil, Charles Barkley, Grant Hill, GHerbo and Ed Mylett have worn his gear.

Jordyn Wright, the 13-year-old CEO of bath and beauty company J. Brielle Handmade Goods, and advocate for literacy, youth entrepreneurship.

Marquis Hill, the 14-year-old CEO of Genius Pilot Academy, an influencer and apparel brand designer.

Ky (Kyler, 16) and Kae (Kaelyn, 13), sisters have formed their own production company, Bequest Music, LLC. “Dreamer” is the first EP they released in November 2018. This EP features three songs that boast messages of self-empowerment and self-love. Their new EP “Pretty Little Butterfly” was released Summer 2020. It is available on most digital music platforms under Ky & Kae.

Kelvin Dukes, a 14-year-old producer and singer-songwriter known for his covers by various celebrities including Rihanna, Tina Lawson, D.L. Hughley and more. During Kelvin’s spare time, he likes to draw, sing twice a week for the elderly and act. Kelvin also participates in the NAACP ACT-SO program at his school.

For more information, please visit www.truthplaymakers.com