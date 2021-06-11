The 6th Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria A Major Milestone Event

Top level 3-day Nigeria conference on free trade, plastics industry, global packaging standards, food safety, finance & digitalization

(Heidelberg/Lagos) Due to upbeat market development and an ever-increasing interest in the Nigerian market, the 6th edition of agrofood Nigeria & plastprintpack Nigeria in 2021 is all set to become a major milestone event for the Nigerian agrofood & plastprintpack industry.

Global technology leaders from around the globe will showcase adapted technologies and solutions towards more than two thousand specialised trade visitors in the fields of agriculture, food processing, ingredients, plastics, printing and packaging.

The exhibition is complemented by a top level 3-day conference featuring more than 40 Nigerian and European experts. Organised by the German trade show specialists fairtrade the event is scheduled for 26 to 28 October 2021 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos – Victoria Island Annex.

The event enjoys the strong institutional support of the access Bank, AHK Nigeria, Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, German Ministry for Economic Affairs, IOPN, NABG, NAFDAC, NIFST and VDMA Food Processing & Packaging Machinery.

What makes agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2021 so unique?

• 2,000+ trade visitors from around 30 countries expected

• Strong institutional support

• High satisfaction rates: 94% of the 2019 exhibitors recommend the event • High decision makers rate with 63% of all visitors

• 64% of the visitors in 2019 planned to invest over the next 12 months

3-day conference program featuring more than 40 Nigerian and European experts

agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2021 will again be supplemented by a 3-day program full of presentations and panel discussions, organised jointly by fairtrade and AHK Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria.

More than 40 Nigerian and European experts will discuss issues such as:

– The Nigerian agrofood & plastprintpack industries in times of Free Trade – Outlook of the plastics & packaging industry in Nigeria

– The need for adopting global packaging standards

– Enforcing food safety to promote exports

– Financing opportunities for agro-tech start-ups

– Digitalization of the agrofood & plastprintpack industry

– …

SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria

fairtrade again supports SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria by donating all proceeds from visitor entrance fees and by promoting them to partners as well as throughout the campaign.

For more information about the exhibitors & products and to pre-register as visitor: www.agrofood-nigeria.com

www.ppp-nigeria.com