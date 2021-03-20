The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

OkayAfrica does an amazing job of curating the best in African music. Every week, they scour the airwaves and present their takes on the best tracks coming out of Africa and the diaspora, and they load them up onto playlists on Spotfiy and AppleMusic. Blue Note Records has announced a new posthumous album from afrobeat legend Tony Allen, who sadly passed away last year. The 14-song. There Is No End will feature appearances by Sampa The Great, Danny Brown, Lava La Rue, and more. Ice Prince comes through with “Kolo,” his new Edgar Boi-produced single featuring Oxlade. The alluring track follows Ice Prince rapping about a love that makes you go mad over afro-fusion beat work. Ibeyi have been relatively quiet for a while, but they’ve now shared the new single “Recurring Dream,” an original song written from Ed Morris’ film How to Stop a Recurring Dream. South African singer and guitarist, Bongeziwe Mabandla, has shared fresh visuals for his single “Masiziyekelele”. Ghanaian-based Sierra Leonean Skillz 8Figure comes through with his new EP, After Dark. Producer and DJ The Busy Twist comes through with a rapid-fire dance single in the shape of “The Journey of Life remix.” This new song is a fresh take on Zimbabwean Sungura Music. Take a listen.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

