The Africa Centre Launches Education Through Culture

Empowering young people through African art and culture
The Africa Centre is grateful to still be able to serve diverse communities despite the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. The resilience the London based Centre has witnessed over the past year has been nothing short of incredible. It is with this backdrop that The Africa Centre is thrilled to announce the launch of its ‘Education Through Culture’ campaign in partnership with the Aviva Community Fund project.
The Africa Centre realises the critical role that cultural celebration plays in bringing communities together and developing a sense of belonging and acceptance. The campaign focuses on young people as they are the future and needs collective support in these difficult times and beyond.
The campaign was inspired by a successful pilot project with Borough Academy in Southwark in October 2020. Students learned about the traditional Mbira instrument from Zimbabwe and the workshop was delivered by Gabriel ‘Sekuru’ Makamanzi, a renowned Mbira player.
The funds raised will enable The Africa Centre to run similar workshops in more schools across London and support the artists that the organisation works with. The Africa Centre wants to share the richness and diversity of African cultures and heritage through fun and interactive activities. This is important because studies show that cultural appreciation and awareness positively influences young people’s self-esteem.
Artistic and cultural activities offer opportunities for social engagement, enjoyment, learning, meaning-making, and self-actualisation. The talented African musicians, poets and artists in the centre’s network will help to deliver authentic cultural experiences that broaden the horizons for young people. The aim is to promote sustainable social and economic development by empowering young people to serve as key agents in promoting peace and intercultural understanding.
