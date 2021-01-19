Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Aftermath of Conflict in Tigray Can Still Be Felt

2 mins ago 1 min read

The U.N. refugee agency reports thousands of Eritrean refugees trapped by fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray province are in desperate need of food and other essential supplies and services. The Ethiopian government has denied humanitarian agencies access to Eritrean refugee camps since it began its military offensive in early November.  After repeated requests, the U.N. refugee agency reports the authorities finally granted the agency a one-time access to two refugee camps, Mai Aini and Adi Harush in northern Tigray. UNHCR spokesman Babar Balloch says aid workers have found conditions in the camps dire and the Eritreans in desperate need of humanitarian aid. Balloch says a one-time food distribution by the World Food Program one month ago is the only assistance the refugees have received for more than two months.  He says plans for a second distribution are underway. In the meantime, U.N. staff who accessed the camps have distributed food to 25,000 refugees. Balloch says the number of beneficiaries is of concern because there were 50,000 Eritreans in the two camps before the conflict erupted.  So, it is likely many fled in fear of their safety.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

Senegalese Top Student Seems to be On Hiatus

5 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Reopens its Borders and Drops Quarantine Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers

10 mins ago
1 min read

Namibia Switches to Safer Fishing Lines

12 mins ago
1 min read

UK Firm Fined for Polluting a Zambian Village

15 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan Opposition Cooped Up in His Home

18 mins ago
1 min read

The World Health Organization’s Pandemic Review Panel Dismayed on Vaccine Distribution

21 mins ago
1 min read

Senegalese Chef Earns his Star

1 day ago
1 min read

Business Accelerator for Women in Somaliland

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa Battles With a Second Wave of Covid-19

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Aftermath of Conflict in Tigray Can Still Be Felt

2 mins ago
1 min read

Senegalese Top Student Seems to be On Hiatus

6 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Reopens its Borders and Drops Quarantine Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers

10 mins ago
1 min read

Namibia Switches to Safer Fishing Lines

12 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: