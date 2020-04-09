The Americans Who’ve Chosen to Weather the Pandemic in Africa

With the United States now leading the world in Covid-19 cases, its health care system fraying and economy faltering, some American citizens — especially those living abroad — are starting to see their country in a new, unsettling light. As a result, a subset of Americans has opted to stay in Africa, which was among the places that President Trump notably described with a disparaging and vulgar epithet in a White House meeting. In conversations, Americans based in various African countries — to work for governments, aid groups or businesses — gave a variety of reasons for staying put, even if they had the means to leave. Some Americans worried about being exposed to the virus in transit. Some would have no health insurance if they return to the United States, and know that their relative wealth abroad means they can afford the best care available in Africa.

