Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Angolan Dancers Who Helped South African Anthem ‘Jerusalema’ Go Global

1 min ago 1 min read

The Jerusalema craze continues to grip the globe, and it owes a big part of its appeal to the troupe of Angolan dancers who put their moves to the music. The infectious beat combined with dance moves that inspired millions of TikTokers to try the same has captured the world’s fascination. In the age of coronavirus, the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge video generated a counter-contagion. Almost overnight everyone from police departments in Africa to priests in Europe were posting their own Jerusalema dance videos that repeated the choreography. The challenge videos were swept along in a message of hope condensed in the single word “Jerusalema” and amplified through an electronic beat that its creator, Johannesburg-based musician and producer Master KG, describes as “spiritual”. The Jerusalema dance challenge is an example of how dance enables convivencia (living together). It is a line dance (animation in French, animação in Portuguese, animación in Spanish) that enlivens parties through simple choreography that makes people dance together.

SOURCE: DAILY MAVERICK

More Articles

1 min read

Tunisian Entrepreneur Provides a Cost Effective Solution for Amputees

19 hours ago
1 min read

Spicing Up Digital Ads in Africa

19 hours ago
2 min read

Nairobi Relooks its Livestock Strategy

19 hours ago
1 min read

A Solution to Cater for the Demands of the African Consumer

19 hours ago
1 min read

Freelancing in Africa: A Growing Trend on the Continent

19 hours ago
1 min read

Book Creative Professionals in Africa with the Click of a Button

19 hours ago
1 min read

How the Township Economy Sprouted this Agripreneur’s Venture

19 hours ago
1 min read

Prominent Nigerian Bank in the Red for Blocking Transactions Intended for #EndSars Protests

19 hours ago
1 min read

Africans in the Diaspora have kept Inflows into the Continent Steady Besides a Pandemic

19 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Angolan Dancers Who Helped South African Anthem ‘Jerusalema’ Go Global

1 min ago
1 min read

Tunisian Entrepreneur Provides a Cost Effective Solution for Amputees

19 hours ago
1 min read

Spicing Up Digital Ads in Africa

19 hours ago
2 min read

Nairobi Relooks its Livestock Strategy

19 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: