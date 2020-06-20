The Art Movement Bringing Fun and Frivolity to Portrayals of Africa

Africa.com

Weary of all the depictions of Africa as a place of war, turmoil and disease, Kenyan creative Wanuri Kahiu decided it was time to lighten things up.  By co-founding Afrobubblegum, she’s brought together a variety of artists, filmmakers and others whose works celebrate the joy, beauty and playfulness of daily life across the continent. AFROBUBBLEGUM is fun, fierce, and frivolous African art. It’s art for art’s sake.

SOURCE: ATLAS OBSCURA

