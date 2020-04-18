Africa.com

The Art of Being Here Now

4 mins ago 1 min read

With the isolation that much of the world is currently experiencing, there exists a new opportunity for self-reflection and discovery. To make the most of the journey, you can tap into Design Indaba’s archive of inspirational conference speakers for ideas on processing change, self-improvement, and making the world a more beautiful place. Design Indaba Global Graduate Freyja Sewell makes mindfulness visible. Her Metacognition Revolution project seeks to facilitate a revolution in which people take the time to consider their thoughts. Restore your calm and watch her talk here. Poetry can trigger therapeutic benefits. Discover the lyrical verse of Design Indaba Alumnus Lebo Mashile in her talk on art and poetry as forms of self-expression.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

