The Ascent of African Entertainment

African cultures have long inspired the world through mediums such as film and music. But now, investors, international companies, and social media platforms are showing a huge appetite for the space, prompting growth in startup funding, investment in original content, and attracting global audiences. This is opening up new pathways for African creatives to share their work, and manage their careers, in ways that were previously unimaginable. Driven by a youthful demographic, expanded internet connectivity, and a growing array of connected devices, African film and music is flourishing. Recipients of its dividends include video and music streaming services, scriptwriters and showrunners.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA