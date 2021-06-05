Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Benefits of Land Restoration are Visible Now in Many Places Like Burkina Faso

4 hours ago 1 min read

Africa’s Great Green Wall Initiative, which is aiming to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land across the Sahel in an 8,000 km-long strip, sequester 250 million tonnes of carbon, and create 10 million jobs in rural areas by 2030. The initiative, which was launched in 2007 by the African Union, has already restored over 20 million hectares across the continent, sequestered tonnes of carbon and created over 300,000 rural jobs. In response to these promising early results, a cash stimulus of over $14 billion, known as the Great Green Wall Accelerator, was announced by world leaders at the One Planet Summit in January to help speed up the completion of the project. This is the model we need to follow. The number of countries and companies making commitments to keep the land healthy grew during the UN Decade for Deserts and the Fight against Desertification, which ended last year. Over 100 countries are now pursuing Land Degradation Neutrality goals through the UN Convention to Combat Desertification. This is 450 million hectares of commitments, and counting – roughly half of the one billion in global restoration commitments to date.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

Providing Reliable Power for DRC’s Underserved

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Suspends Twitter

4 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Regains its Spot as Sub-Saharan Africa’s Foremost Gas Frontier-investment Destination

4 hours ago
1 min read

Positioning Gokada at the Centre of Nigeria’s e-Commerce and Delivery Revolution

4 hours ago
1 min read

Investing in Green Infrastructure for African Cities

4 hours ago
1 min read

Fintech Remains the Most Funded Sector in Africa’s Startup Ecosystem and Bezos Wants In

4 hours ago
1 min read

Akufo-Addo Challenges his Country to Produce Chocolate on a Commercial Scale

4 hours ago
1 min read

These are the Young People Crucial to the African Growth Story

5 hours ago
1 min read

Young Female South African Architects Reinvent Serpentine Pavilion in London

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here