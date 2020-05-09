Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Best Blooms in Africa

1 min ago 1 min read

Namaqualand, a region spanning South Africa’s Northern Cape Province and the Namibian border, is known for its wildflowers, which usually bloom in the desert around August and September. The coastlines of Cape Town are among the best in the world, growing more beautiful the closer you get to Table Mountain. The slopes of the iconic mountain contain several thousand species of plants, but it’s the King Proteas that seem to reign the floral kingdom most proudly. Jacaranda trees may not be indigenous to South Africa, but the plants have become somewhat synonymous with the cities of Pretoria and Johannesburg. Every year from late September to mid-November, the blooms on the trees come to life, draping entire streets and sidewalks in various shades of purple.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

This Insane New Boutique Hotel Was Built in a Restored Train Station Atop a South African Bridge

3 mins ago
1 min read

A Visual Tour of the Island Nation of Madagascar

6 mins ago
1 min read

Celebrating Mothers in the Wild

11 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Best Blooms in Africa

1 min ago
1 min read

This Insane New Boutique Hotel Was Built in a Restored Train Station Atop a South African Bridge

3 mins ago
1 min read

A Visual Tour of the Island Nation of Madagascar

6 mins ago
1 min read

Celebrating Mothers in the Wild

11 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today