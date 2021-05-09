Africa.com

The Best Camping in the Overberg, Cederberg and Garden Route

Sunset on the Langeberg is one of the most beautiful sights in South Africa, and Oewerzicht is a wonderful place to enjoy it. Apart from the stunning scenery, there’s also fishing and canoeing in the Riviersonderend River which gurgles right past the campground, plus hiking and mountain biking through the surrounding farmland. Beautiful, green lawns flow into the Breede River at Eureka Farm’s River Goose Campsite. Spend your day’s canoeing or tubing in the warm river water, or pop down the road to one of the many wine farms for a tasting.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

