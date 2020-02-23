Sun. Feb 23rd, 2020

The Best Family Adventure on Safari

1 min ago 1 min read

Africa is not the most obvious family holiday destination with a two-year-old and a four-year-old. But in March 2018, Jenny Lynn and her family landed in Johannesburg to pick up a Land Rover TD5 with roof tents and embarked on a 101-day self-drive adventure through South Africa, Mozambique, Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Namibia. “Despite some challenges,  all that paled in significance compared to the seemingly endless nights camping under the African stars, the incredible wildlife experiences, the warm welcome from villages we passed, and the tighter bond we formed as a family. It was our best adventure yet.”

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

