The Best Volcanoes and Summits in Africa

4 mins ago 1 min read

Adrian Rohnfelder is the first photographer to have gathered this jaw-dropping photography together in a stunning new book: Volcanic 7 Summits: Dreams of the Unknown. The stories that accompany Rohnfelder’s images don’t just focus solely on molten soil and ash clouds. They also offer insight into the people that live around the craters, and how it feels to inhabit a landscape that could blow up at any minute. Lava lakes like the one in Erta Ale in Ethiopia’s Danakil Desert are an incredibly rare phenomenon. Almost none maintain this molten state for a consistent period of time. Anyone hoping to climb Mount Kilimanjaro has to pass through six distinct climate zones to do so, from a fertile rainforest to the ash-gray desert region that appears as you near the summit.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

