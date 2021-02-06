Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Blue Train Resumes Its Full Service Offering

20 seconds ago 1 min read

The Blue Train has announced that it will be resuming its full operations after a temporary shutdown due to the COVID-19 second wave alert in December 2020, and a partial offering in January 2021 in light of the country’s COVID-19 risk adjusted strategy. Journeys planned for 2021 are set to continue accordingly, with a few adjustments to the scheduling to meet increased demand. “Running a tourism establishment while the world is dealing with a pandemic requires ongoing adaptation to ensure the safety of our guests and our crew. We are happy that as the year begins, we are back on track offering the best of African luxury rail experience. Our teams have continued to work on our operations, prioritising the health and safety of guests and crew, and where possible doing refurbishments to the train sets. Guests can expect the award-winning luxury rail experience, that continues to position our beloved country as a global tourism destination to resume full operations in February 2021,” said Lekhetho Mokoena, Operations Manager at The Blue Train.

SOURCE: iAFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Walking Safaris have Become more Popular in Eastern and Southern Africa in Recent Years

2 mins ago
1 min read

Africa With a Twist: Paris Chef Sacko Cuisine Wins Michelin Star

8 mins ago
1 min read

Kehinde Wiley’s Black Rock Resident Artists Are Named

11 mins ago
1 min read

Durban Students Initiate a Space to Foster More Campus Interaction

15 mins ago
1 min read

FOKN Bois and the New ‘Contradict’ Documentary Highlight Despair and Hope in Ghana

18 mins ago
1 min read

Amira Rasool: Connecting Africa’s Designer Fashion to the Rest of the Globe

22 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Way to Protect Africa’s Biodiversity is to Integrate Conservation Measures on Working Lands

15 hours ago
1 min read

Building Africa’s Biggest Data Centre

16 hours ago
1 min read

Easing the Fears of Zambia’s Mining Firms

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Blue Train Resumes Its Full Service Offering

21 seconds ago
1 min read

Walking Safaris have Become more Popular in Eastern and Southern Africa in Recent Years

2 mins ago
1 min read

Africa With a Twist: Paris Chef Sacko Cuisine Wins Michelin Star

8 mins ago
1 min read

Kehinde Wiley’s Black Rock Resident Artists Are Named

11 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: