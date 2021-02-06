The Blue Train Resumes Its Full Service Offering

The Blue Train has announced that it will be resuming its full operations after a temporary shutdown due to the COVID-19 second wave alert in December 2020, and a partial offering in January 2021 in light of the country’s COVID-19 risk adjusted strategy. Journeys planned for 2021 are set to continue accordingly, with a few adjustments to the scheduling to meet increased demand. “Running a tourism establishment while the world is dealing with a pandemic requires ongoing adaptation to ensure the safety of our guests and our crew. We are happy that as the year begins, we are back on track offering the best of African luxury rail experience. Our teams have continued to work on our operations, prioritising the health and safety of guests and crew, and where possible doing refurbishments to the train sets. Guests can expect the award-winning luxury rail experience, that continues to position our beloved country as a global tourism destination to resume full operations in February 2021,” said Lekhetho Mokoena, Operations Manager at The Blue Train.

SOURCE: iAFRICA

