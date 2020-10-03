The Curator Championing African Fashion

In its ongoing profile of tastemakers, New York magazine’s ‘The Cut’ speaks with Nisha Kanabar, the founder of Industrie Africa, the go-to source for all things about African fashion. Learn what she has to say about her mission in promoting African fashion, as well as her thoughts on all manner of other topics in today’s cultural zeitgeist. She founded Industrie Africa in hopes of addressing the misconceptions and stereotypical impressions of what African design really is. “It was important for me to create a 360-degree hub of contemporary African fashion that’s global, curated, and current,” she told the Cut. “A space of commerce, content, and community celebrating and representing the voices of the industry and its pioneers.” The site is both a directory and a store, with over 80 brands from 24 different African countries.
SOURCE: THE CUT
