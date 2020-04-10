Africa.com

The Dawn of a New Dimension: Including Women by Design

From Ariel’s powerful #ShareTheLoad engagement to Dove showing us how to represent women more inclusively, there are some fantastic examples of brands actively shifting the conversation to include women and expand on their contributions to the world we live in. But it’s not just about recognising changing times or joining a social impact drive, it’s about much more than that. Mastercard’s Beatrice Cornacchia says that when we design products, services, experiences and solutions for women, we need to envision them through the viewpoints of women. “One of my own favourite moments from last year was when Mastercard unveiled a Priceless Surprise where its Rugby World Cup 2019 ™ ambassadors, Bryan Habana and Dan Carter, treated the Pirates Women’s Rugby Club in Johannesburg to a priceless talk and field coaching session.”

