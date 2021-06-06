The world is fed a never-ending stream of recipes and stories from the traditional foodie countries, like France, Italy and China, resulting in many other food cultures going largely ignored. In an effort to change the narrative and introduce the world to the fascinating variety of South African cuisine, The Manual offers up ‘The Definitive Guide to South African Cuisine.’ South Africa boasts dish after interesting dish, informed by both indigenous communities as well as immigrants and even former rulers. Suzaan Hauptfleisch runs Kaia Wine Bar in New York. Founded in 2011, the Upper East Side joint specializes in South African food and wine.



SOURCE: THE MANUAL

Continue Reading