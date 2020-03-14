Sat. Mar 14th, 2020

The Department of Audacious Projects

At the recent Design Indaba 2020, creatives were challenged by its Department of Audacious Projects to come up with a concept for boosting South African tourism. With a R50,000 prize at stake, the juices were flowing and some amazing ideas put forth. The ultimate winner was Farayi Kamabarami, whose notion of an ‘Ubuntu Shrine,’ captured the minds of the judges. An ode to being Human’ in which he envisions an agnostic shrine being built at the Cradle of Humankind. A shrine that will become a non-denominational pilgrimage for tourists to reconnect with their common humanity – a place to rediscover and experience the spirit of Ubuntu ‘I am because you are’ and our interconnectivity.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

