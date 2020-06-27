The Design Squadron of the Future

Africa.com

Design Indaba is constantly on the search for new design talent in South Africa, which they highlight at their annual conferences and beyond.  Many of their discoveries have gone on to become top players in an array of creative disciplines, such as Rich Mnisi, Thebe Magugu, and Laduma Ngxokolo. Learn more about the process DI uses to identify what’s new and next and see the emerging creatives who have caught their eye. Now in its 15th year, Design Indaba Emerging Creatives is a developmental support programme that invites submissions from across South Africa with the aim of unearthing rising design talent. The exhibition of work by up-and-coming creatives is always a must-see feature of the yearly Design Indaba Festival.  

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

