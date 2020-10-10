The Designer Choosing Pan-African Pride over Western Attention

Nigerian designer Bubu Osigi has the global fashion world knocking at her door, but she’s on a different mission. While she welcomes the acclaim, she isn’t interested in catering to Western standards, wanting instead to forge an identity for African fashion that is made in Africa for Africans.
SOURCE: CNN
